Museveni supports South Africa’s ICC exit decision

Lusaka. President Yoweri Museveni has backed South Africa’s decision to pull out of the International Criminal Court. South Africa has formally started the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and has since notified the UN of its decision.

When asked for a comment by reporters on his arrival at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport for a state visit President Museveni said: “Very good, very good. I support it{decision].ICC is useless.”