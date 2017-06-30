Musoma sets aside 5,000 acres for industrialisation

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. The Musoma District Council has set aside more than 5,180 acres for industrial area as it seeks to align itself with the current industrialisation drive.

Musoma district commissioner Vicent Naano told The Citizen here on Thursday that the municipality’s master plan shows the industrial area it has set aside for the purpose is 88.66 acres.

Dr Naano said that Musoma Rural District Council, for its part, has set aside 5,020 acres for the same purpose whereby already the National Service (JKT) has shown interest in investing in the area by starting a textile mill.

He added that the district authorities were still discussing how the mills should be implemented, whereas plans are to start construction soon.

Dr Naano said that they were also looking for investors from within and outside the country.

According to him, potential investment areas include cotton farming, processing and exporting.

He said efforts to identify more land in Musoma District Council were going on, and that the challenge include lack of surveyors.

According to the DC, one of the strategy they wish to use is use the Municipality’s friendship with China’s Xiangtang City so as to look for investors or attract funds to establish investments.

“The common goal of this friendship is to promote sustainable development in various areas. So, we are going to discuss with the Chinese embassy on how they can support us,” he said.

Dr Naano said another strategy they are planning to use is start talsk with social security funds so that they would start factories in the district.

Reacing, some residents said it was time to implement instead of making empty promises.

Mr Fazel Janja said an industrial economy was the solution to economic challenges facing residents of Musoma.

He advised the government to ensure taht all running industries like fish processing plants, textile mills and diary milk processing units should be allowed to flourish.