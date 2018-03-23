Mvomero district vows to empower women economically

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Mvomero.The district commissioner for Mvomero, Mr Mohamed Utaly, has challenged women to form groups through which they can access loans for their own development.

He made the remarks on Thursday, March 22, at a Women’s Small Scale Farmers (SSF) dialogue organised by a non-governmental organisation, Oxfam.

The dialogue aimed at discussing challenges against women and to recognise their contributions in economic development of the country.

According to him, MvomeroDistrict has started using part of its revenue to empower women and youth.

“As per the country laws, a percentage of the district council’s revenues would be set aside yearly to support women and youth. This is the biggest opportunity therefore you should be in groups so asto access loans,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that some women were unaware of the initiatives aimed at empowering them economically.

Mr Utaly further explained that the beneficiaries should share the acquired knowledge to their fellows who couldn’t access the workshop to enable them move forward.