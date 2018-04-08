By Nasra Abdallah @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, wants participants in the Miss Tanzania beauty pageant to be considered for employment at the state-run Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

He made the statement on Saturday April 7 during while gracing this year’s Miss Tanzania beauty pageant.

This year, the beauty contest will be coordinated by a new company that is known as ‘The Look’.

The company has taken over from Lino International Agency, which used to organize the event for a long time in the past.

Dr Mwakyembe believes participants in the beauty contest have all the criteria to be recruited at the ATCL, insisting that he would push for their employment at the national carrier.

“All they need is to undergo a three-month-training at the National Institute of Transport (NIT) before joining the ATCL team,” he said.