Mwananchi training editor badly injured by robbers

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) training editor Allan Lawa yesterday recounted how he engaged the robbers who invaded his home at Segerea Bonyokwa Thursday night.

He told The Citizen that he engaged the armed robbers for ten minutes before they overpowered him after slashing him with machetes.

Mr Lawa said the robbers were demanding that he hands them some US dollars that they believed he kept in his home.

Speaking from a ward at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institution (MOI) where he was admitted for treatment, Mr Lawa said that after the battle the robbers made away with Sh1.5 million which he had kept in his room.

“On that day I returned home from Iringa. They broke into the house when we were asleep and they entered a children’s room. From there they came straight to my room where we started fighting. I pushed them back to the sitting room. They were demanding that I give the US dollars,” he recounted.

In the process, he narrated, they were attacking him with machetes.

“It was because I was using my bare hands to block their blows that I suffered huge cuts and started bleeding severely. They ordered my wife not to call anybody for help,” he said.

“They threatened me that if I continued fighting they would kill my grandchild, an order I did not listen to,” he recalled. “All this time, I tried as much as I could to protect my head from the blows. That is why I was mostly injured in my hands. I’ve lost my left baby finger.”

His wife, Severia Kitosi, said the three robbers invaded their house at around 2am and it was the house help who first noted of the robbers as they pushed open the door to her room.

“They forced the house help to show them our room.

They threatened my husband that if he would not open the door, they would kill our grandchild. They started breaking the door and the child started crying, so we opened the door.