Saturday, May 5, 2018

Mwanga official arraigned over physical attack

 

In Summary

Reading the charge sheet, state attorney Antia Julius said the accused insulted and beat Christina Gervas, a nurse, on April 12, this year, in Msufini Dispensary located in Mwanga North.

By Anthony Kayanda @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. The councillor for Mwanga North in Kigoma Ujiji Municipality, Mr Clayton Revocatus Chipando, has today been taken before the Resident Magistrate’s Court in Kigoma facing three charges.

The accused, who is also a Bongo Flava music artiste famously known as Baba Revo, is facing three charges including uttering abusive language, causing bodily harm and chaos at a dispensary.

The state attorney said Clayton was charged according to section 89 (1) (a) of the penal code.

The court’s resident magistrate-in-charge, Frola Mtarania, told the accused that he could seek bail under the charges facing him, whereby the accused managed to obtain two sureties and was granted bail.

Besides uttering abusive language, the accused person was also alleged to have beaten the nurse, injuring her left shoulder and causing her severe pain.

