Mwanza Airport expansion to be completed in December

By Anthony Kayanda @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. The ongoing expansion of Mwanza Airport will be completed in December this year, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, has said.

Mr Kamwelwe said on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that the expansion seeks to expand the airport’s runway by 500 metres so it can have a total of 3,900 metres upon completion.

Apart from the runway, the project also seeks to improve the plane parking and the weather forecast centre. The expansion will also involve the passenger terminal.

The aim of the expansion is to enable the newly-purchased Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to land at Mwanza Airport.

He said Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) has also been directed to start expanding the Kigoma Airport so it can also handle large planes like the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Currently the Kigoma Airport runway is only 45 metres long and the plan is to upgrade it to 60 metres.

Major expansion of Mwanza Airport started a few years ago, with a Sh105 billion funding from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) and the Opec Fund for International Development (OFID).