Mwanza RPC Msangi calls for regular check of school buses

By Ngollo John @Mwananchi mwananchipapers@mananchi.co.tz

Mwanza. The Mwanza regional police commander (RPC), Ahmed Msangi, has imparted road safety education upon owners of private schools in the region, requiring them to subject school buses to regular inspections.

Speaking to owners and crews of school buses during a meeting in Mwanza, Mr Msangi said vehicles carrying students are required to undergo regular inspections in order to ensure safety of the pupils and other road users.

“Let us always ensure that there is safety for children by keeping their buses in tip-top condition as per the required standards of quality,” he said.

The regional transport officer (RTO), Mr Mkadam Mkadam, called upon school bus crews to abide by road safety laws and regulations – noting that the personal hygiene of bus crews was important in portraying good image to pupils.

“It is forbidden for drivers to carry pupils beyond the recommended capacity of any school bus. Every pupil is supposed to get seated in the bus, and drivers should always bear in mind that carrying pupils beyond the carrying capacity of the bus is an offense according to our country’s laws and regulations,” he said.