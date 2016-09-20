Mwanza sweepers in deep agony

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. In most cities, especially in the East African region, the street sweeping occupation is assumed to be meant for old women and very few men.

They are usually seen with plastic paper bags carrying unknown loads on their shoulders, perhaps waist metals collected on pits.

Elizabeth Mkenye is busy sweeping Lumumba Street in Mwanza.

The 44 year-old holds a broom in her gloved hands, as she receives orders from her boss. In spite of the job being difficult, she believes that ultimately, she will earn something for feeding her family.

Always clad in a maroon apron with a reflecting jacket bearing a silvery band in the middle, Mkenye explains that she does not treasure the little income she got in her four years’ experience as a sweeper in various streets of the city.

The upkeep covering herself, and four children is tough business, but she has no option but toil in sun for a good part of every working day. Matters are made worse by the fact that she is the sole bread winner, her husband having died in a road accident. “I have been on this job for about four years now, I wake up early in the morning, prepare what is necessary before escorting my children to school, and then head to Mwanza city, which is not very from Mabatini where I live,” She said

She said previously, she used to work for a gold mining company in Geita and earned something reasonable at the end of the month, compared to what she is now getting from sweating in the streets of the rocky city. “After my health conditions worsened in Geita region, I left the job. I was suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, It is a chronic medical condition associated with abnormally high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood; so I could not withstand the strong chemical smells accumulated in tightly shut buildings.” she explained.

She said when she first begun her current job, she and her colleagues sometimes go for three months without being paid and sometimes we got paid after staging a strike.

Ms Mkenye explains that, the fact that she stays put on the job despite its inconveniences, which many people can’t withstand, serves as proof that poverty is a mindset. She speaks like someone who is living her dream. She says that she makes very tricky budgeting in order to pay rent, buy food, clothes for her children and at times her medicines.

“Despite my health problems, I still survive and I am sure many people look down upon us; this is not a pleasant job; yet what would you do if you had no other option ?”

She explains further that because of her dedication, she has been elevated to managerial level, though this is not reflected in the slary she is being paid.

“With the Sh2000 I get daily, I manage to buy basics like flour for porridge,she says.

Despite of their work being hard, sweepers get very little pay, depending on tenders they get.

Lucia Madereke, a 52-year-old mother, is another sweeper. I met her along Ghana Street, off Pasiansi road. She says she opted for street sweeping after getting a better avenue for earning a livelihood.

The Citizen reporter was curious to know why most sweepers were an unhappy, desperate lot. Lucia responded: “ I am neither sick nor tired. Most of us do this job due to lack of alternatives; if I had a Plan B, I would have opted for it rather than this.”

She lamented that working under scorching sunshine made them very uncomfortable; that it was a big torture.

“We do a lot of work but are paid very little; I am even ashamed of disclosing the amount, It is very little,” she said.

Lucia explained further that whenever she visits workers working elsewhere and realises that they are better paid, in spite of working in better conditions, she is greatly pained, as well as her colleagues, for whom the little salary is almost wholly swallowed up by things like bus fare.

But what does Julius Matiko Werema [63] say about it? “I started doing this job many years ago but for sure the money given to us is too little to cater even for out basic needs; if a better job presented itself, I would quit right away.”

He said he supplements his little wages by collecting and selling discarded items like plastic bottles and metallic objects.

According to one of the tenderers who provides jobs to sweepers in the city, these people are paid between Sh60,000 and Sh80,000 per month, an equivalent of Sh2000 to Sh3000 per day.

A tenderer who declined to dislose his identity, remarked: “Many sweepers illicit brews, as a result of which they fail to make positive headway in their lives; but as far as we are concerned, we pay salaries on time.”