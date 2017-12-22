Friday, December 22, 2017

Mwanza woman lands in trouble

By Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ukerewe. Police in Mwanza Region are holding a 32-year-old woman allegedly found in possession of a load of an illegal drug.

The drug is believed to be bhang weighing between 30 and 50 kilograms.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi said the woman was arrested yesterday at Lyegoba, Irugwa Ward in Ukerewe District.

Mr Msangi said the load was wrapped in a sack, adding that she was also in separate boxes carrying 371 rolls of weed.

“The police were in an operation on various areas of the island and were tipped about a woman carrying illegal drugs. Our officers traced and later arrested her,” said Mr Msangi.

According to him, they have already launched investigation and once completed, the woman will be arraigned.

One of the Mwanza residents, Ms Beatrice Gerald, said it was common to see bhang being sold in various parts of the city, advising the police to cooperate with the public so that together they can identify and arrest the culprits.

A resident of Nyegezi in the city, Mr Stanslaus Wilbard, said in searching for illicit drugs the police were supposed to use sniffer dogs.

Recently, police in Mwanza Region launched a new technic of searching for illicit drugs by using special dogs; a move said would be helpful in fighting against such acts.

