Mwigulu Nchemba counsels Lugola during hands over of office

By Deogratius kamagi @TheCitizenTZ news@t.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The former minister of Home Affairs Dr Mwigulu Nchemba today, Tuesday July 10, has handed over the office to his successor Mr Kangi Lugola in Dodoma.

President John Magufuli on July 1st replaced Dr Mwigulu with Mr Lugola saying the former minister did not deliver to his expectation.

Dr Mwigulu who is the Iramba West MP asked the new minister to continue improving the welfare of the police officers.

He said it was crucial for a minister in the docket to have the job grades of police officers upgraded, given that most of them have been missing the opportunity to go for training.

“They need to have more training to qualify for promotion as this will enable them earn better pension when they will retire from public service,” he said.

He asked Mr Lugola to speed up the process of writing new regulations to separate traffic fines for motorcycles taxis, Bajaj and other vehicles.

“This was part of our promise to relieve a majority of youth who have been employed as bodaboda riders across the country,” he added.

For his part, Mr Lugola pledged to accomplish the work that was initiated by Mr Nchemba.