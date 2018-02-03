Mwigulu calls for patriotism during National ID registration

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has called public servants responsible for registration and provision of national identification cards to work diligently guided by patriotism given the sensitive nature of their work.

The minister for Home Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, made the call in Tabora on Friday, February 2, when launching the national ID registration exercise for residents in the region.

He said absence of the IDs in previous years allowed foreigners to infiltrate and benefit from social services meant only for citizens, including education.

“After completing education, they went back to build their countries. Therefore, the exercise should be carried diligently to ensure no non-citizen obtain the key documents,” he said.

He called upon residents to cooperate with defence and security organs by providing information on foreigners who claimed to be Tanzanians so that appropriate measures would be taken.

Dr Nchemba warned government officials who will collect money from citizens during the exercise, saying the exercise is free of charge.

He urged all citizens aged 18 and above to come forward for registration.

Deputy National Identification Authority (Nida) Director General Andrew Massawe said they targeted to register all Tanzanians come December, this year.

He mentioned benefits of the IDs as enhancing country’s defence and security, quick identification of citizens in social service provision including health and education.

According to him, other benefits are simplifying access to financial services including in mobile money services especially to people with special needs.

“Foreigners are strongly warned against trying to get the IDs during the ongoing exercise because nobody will be spared,” he said.

For his part, acting Tabora Regional Commissioner Queen Mlozi said at least 1.3 million people are targeted to be provided with the IDs in the region, noting that 260 equipment have been received and distributed in all districts.

“District commissioners and government executives are ordered to ensure no foreigner is registered and provided with the ID during the ongoing process,” she said.