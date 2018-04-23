Mwijage urges Israel to invest in pharmaceutical industry

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Trade, Industries and Investment Charles Mwijage has urged the Israel business community to invest in pharmaceutical industry.

The minister made the plea on Monday, April 23, when officiating the Tanzania-Israel Business and Investment Forum (TIBIF).

"Let me divulge a secret to you, if you want to invest in Tanzania, the medical industry is the only area that less competitive,” he said.

Mr Mwijage said the government is currently focusing on medical industries to save the money it loses yearly on importation of drugs.