Mystery as killers of Mwanza village head yet to be booked

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. It is nearly seven months since the husband of Getruda Eneriko was killed, and the family is yet to see justice done.

The Police have so far not made progress in their investigations, and no actual arrests have been made. Getruda’s husband was killed on May 22. The 36-year-old and a mother of sixs says her husband, Mussa Nyinzi, 53, who was Bulale village chairman, died of bullet wounds after he was shot at by unknown assailants on the outskirts of Mwanza City.

As the second born in a family of seven, Nyinzi’s adventures brought him into friendship with hundreds. They descended in droves for the requiem Mass at Our Lady of Mass, Parish Church in Maswa District, Simiyu Region where he was laid to rest. Narrating how the incident happened, a Bulale member of the Defence and Security Committee, Charles Augustine, said before shooting the chairman, two people had ambushed them and ordered them to lie down.

“We were standing just a few metres from the chairman’s home when two people approached us and ordered us to lie down. Then suddenly we heard shootings. Each one of us run in his direction for their ow n safety,” says Augustine.

So, for Getruda, the time is very taxing as she has no one to make follow up on the matter. “Initially, we were told that some people have been arrested following the death of my husband, and we were told to wait for procedures,” she says.

Getruda says the image of a gaping hole in her dead husband’s chest was still indelible. “You could see through it,” she said, “They had sewn his body roughly, with black threads. That image will never leave me and the fact that everyone ran away, leaving me alone, as my husband was dying,” she adds.

She says that it is obvious that her husband was killed while in the line of duty but she fails to understand as to why the government has gone silent over the case. “My husband met his last breath as he was coming from defence and security meeting in the village, with my little knowledge I thought the government could do what it promised to ensure that the crooks were caught and kept behind bars,” she laments.

The lady opines to The Citizen reporter that it was probably because she was a woman and had no close relative who was learned and hence was being neglected.

But during the meeting at Sekou Toure hospital where her husband’s body was kept for some days, the regional government addressed all Nyamagana local leaders that they could fight and arrest the killers.

She reveals that at times she receives threatening messages in her phone, ordering her to vacate the environment or else she will follow her husband.

“I clearly do not know what mistakes my husband had committed but I believe God will stand with me during this hard time,” she says weeping.

According to Bulale Village defence and security chairman Samadu Kakwesi, a retired sergeant, who held a security meeting with the deceased, the incident has never stopped them from discussing measures to curb insecurity in their area.

“Since Nyinzi was shot to dead, this place (Bulale) has never gotten back to the way it used to be. Some people have moved out for fear of attacks while others are selling their land to go elsewhere,” he says.