Friday, February 9, 2018

N. Koreans decline Olympic phones: reports

 

Six hours that marked end of an era for Tambwe

A sombre mood engulfed the house of fallen politician, Mr Richard Tambwe-Hiza who passed away on

Two more arrested over tanzanite saga

Two more officials have been arrested for allegedly financing illegal mining of Tanzanite, the

    Minister: Vaccinate children to avoid diseases  
    Z’bar registers its diaspora as department formed  
    Banking industry’s woes are over: BoT  
    MP appeals for construction of 67 district hospitals  