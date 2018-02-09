Friday, February 9, 2018 N. Koreans decline Olympic phones: reports Advertisement advertisement In The Headlines 4 hours ago Six hours that marked end of an era for Tambwe A sombre mood engulfed the house of fallen politician, Mr Richard Tambwe-Hiza who passed away on 4 hours ago Two more arrested over tanzanite saga Two more officials have been arrested for allegedly financing illegal mining of Tanzanite, the News Minister: Vaccinate children to avoid diseases 3 hours ago News Z’bar registers its diaspora as department formed 4 hours ago News Banking industry’s woes are over: BoT News MP appeals for construction of 67 district hospitals