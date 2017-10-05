NEC rallies key stakeholders in by-elections December 28

Dar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has appealed for full participation by all stakeholders in by-elections to pick councillors in 43 wards on November 26 this year. NEC chairman Judge (rtd) Semistocles Kaijage announced the date yesterday. He urged political parties, the general public and other key stakeholders to participate fully in the by-elections.

A statement released by the electoral body quotes Judge Kaijage as saying reasons for the by-elections vary from death of councillors and court rulings that annulled results due to failure by some elected officials to attend meetings leading to their dismissal. The announcement of the by-elections comes after the minister responsible for local government informed NEC on the presence of 43 vacant councillor positions in 36 municipal councils in 19 regions in Tanzania Mainland. “Section 13(1) of the local government elections law empowers the minister of local government affairs to provide information on the availability of open leadership positions...” (Khalifa Said) and it’s upon NEC to call for elections,” he said. According to the timetable released by NEC, the exercise will start with nominations on October 26 and with the casting of ballots on November 26.