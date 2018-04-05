Thursday, April 5, 2018

NEMC issues rules for oil, gas sectors

In Summary

  • Speaking during the opening of a workshop to validate the National Strategic Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (SESIA), the NEMC Acting director general, Dr Vedast Makota, said the draft guideline will be an important reference to guide the sectors.
By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. In a move to scale down hurdles in implementing Strategic Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (SESIA) in oil and gas sub-sectors, NEMC has devised a guideline to effectively manage the sectors.

He said the document, which has been developed by a consultant from India will be used as a guideline in all aspects of oil and natural gas from upstream, midstream and downstream operations.

“The document will assist all sectors dealing with environment in the field to evaluate and accommodate all concerns, issues and operations to foster sustainable development in all aspects of oil and gas” he said.

Dr Makota said the guideline will provide a benchmark for assessing the cumulative environmental and social effects with other ongoing sector programmes in both the terrestrial and marine environment.

“This should not be confused with Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) since its purpose is to determine and evaluate environmental implications of development to inform decision makers,” he said.

He said the role of SESIA was to allow decision makers to proactively determine the most suitable development type for a particular area, before development proposals are formulated.

Most of the participants at the workshop hailed the document as an important milestone to mainstream SESIA and guide the government to ensure that the public benefits positively from the oil and gas investments.

“There is a need to create an accountability mechanism in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ensure that money declared for CSR is not exaggerated by oil and gas companies.” Said Mr.

Others suggested that unforeseen environmental challenges such as oil spills be included in the guidelines before hand.


