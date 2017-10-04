NGO earns praise for fighting against FGM, gender violence

By By Gasper Andrew @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

A non-governmental organisation known as Empower Society, Transform Live (ESTL) has been commended for its efforts in fighting against gender violence and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Singida is among the regions where FGM and gender violence are still rampant despite a national campaign against the outdated traditions.

The commendation was made on Saturday by a resident of Ughandi Village in Singida District, Mr Petro Mangi when speaking during a public meeting where ESTL provided education on the effects of the aforementioned vices.

Mr Mangi said it would be easier for ward committees to discover acts of gender violence and FGM, stressing that the existence of the committees would help force people stop practising many outdated traditions. “We only need these committees that have received training or education on the effects of gender violence and FGM to keep providing the education to wananchi. They should not get tired until such cruel acts have been stamped out completely,” said Mr Mangi.

A retired circumciser, Mr Grace Wawa Kitiku called upon the committees to be good ambassadors in educating the residents about ending traditions that no longer make sense.

“I stopped circumcising the young girls in 1971 after two of my fellow circumcisers were jailed,” she said

Earlier, the ESTL Director, Mr Joshua Ntandu said they were providing education on gender violence and FGM by using entertainment theory, cinemas and banners to groups of the youth, traditional midwives, leaders and media people.