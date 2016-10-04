NGO launches Sh3bn worth child protection projects

Dar es Salaam. Two child marriage and pregnancy prevention projects worth shilling 3 billion will soon be launched in Nkasi, Ifakara and Geita as part of the nation’s effort to eradicate early pregnancy and marriage across the country.

The launch will take place on October 11th, by Plan International as part of the International Day of girl Child commemorations that intends to create equal opportunities that will uplift girls’ discernments.

This was said by the Plant International country director Mr Jorgen Haldorsen during press conference saying, “the focus should be kept in ensuring girls get access to education, sexual reproductive health information, economic opportunities and decision making”.

The commemorations will put to task some Tanzanian girls in different organizational positions in order to gain personal experience and motivation to have taken such posts which in return will uphold their desires to pursue their dreams.

Among others, Catherine Kapilima, 19, will take over the Country Director office for the day. The organization will also participate in live-streamed dialogue by United States (US) first lady Michelle Obama who would speak with girls from across the world, including 25 from Tanzania, who were picked to attend.