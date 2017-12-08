NGO pledges to continue supporting children in need

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. SOS Children's Village president Siddhartha Kaul has vowed to continue strengthening partnership with Tanzania, a move that would help improve livelihood of children living in difficult environments.

Mr Kaul, the 63-year-old Indian national, made the remark today, December 8, when winding up his tour in the country, which started on Tuesday.

During the tour he inspected projects in Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam besides talking with children living in the SOS Village.

"We will continue to work with the local communities, partners, and the government to secure the future of these vulnerable children," he said.

In his visit, he interacted with children and officiated an official ceremony to SOS Children Mothers responsible in taking care of the children who lost parental care.

While at the children village, which is located at Ubungo in Dar es Salaam, he visited some dormitories and was satisfied with the living standard, adding that they would continue to improve the centre.

For his part, Children Village's programme manager David Mulongo said there were 160 children living at the centre and that they were getting standard services.

He said the village is different from the others because the mothers who take care of the children have required training and experience.

"We want these children to feel comfortable and that is why we do everything in our capacity like taking them to schools and treat them more or less like those with their parents," he said.

Mr Mulongo said despite their efforts to make them feel normal, there is a challenge from other children who still call them orphans, something which makes them sad.

The organisation deals with the children who have either lost parental care or are at risk of losing.

In addition, it helps the children to recognise and express their individual abilities, interests and talent by ensuring they access education and skills training they need to become successful.