NGO seeks to improve health, agriculture sectors in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Action Aid Tanzania yesterday launched a three- year public resources management project aimed at improving public service delivery especially in the health and agriculture sectors.

The project will commence in January and will run until end of 2019. The main focus will be increasing food security and strengthening HIV/Aids and social reproductive health.

The project will be implented in collaboration with two more civil societies including the Tanzania Council for Social Development (Tacosode) and Farmer’s Groups Network (Mviwata).

Speaking during the launch, project manager Samwel Mkwata said the project will be based in Kilosa District, Morogoro Region and Mbozi District in Songwe Region.

According to him, the project will also ensure a timely issuance of agricultural inputs in order to achieve government’s sectoral objectives.

“The government’s efforts to boost revenue collection should be accompanied by the effective mechanism on monitoring the expenditure, that is why we came up with project,” he said.

He said the project will focus on the five processes including planning and resource allocation, expenditure management, performance monitoring, public integrity and oversight.

Mr Mkwata added that members of Parliament, relevant government departments, issue-based civil society organisations and small scale farmers are the key stakeholders for the project.