NMB’s 2017 profit plunges by 38pc

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The profit after tax of NMB Bank Plc plunged by 38 per cent last year as the financial sector struggled with a challenging market environment.

The bank registered a profit after tax of Sh95 billion, down from Sh153.7 billion that was registered during the 2016 calendar year, NMB said in a statement yesterday, quoting figures from its audited financial statement.

“The decrease is attributed to an increase in credit provisions reflecting setbacks faced by our customers,” the bank said.

According to the statement, the dismissal of civil servants with forged academic credentials in the first half of 2017 adversely affected NMB due to the fact that some of them had unsecured personal facilities with NMB.

This was coupled with the inability of some corporate clients to honour their loan obligations with the bank translated into a significant increase in loan impairment provisions.

“NMB has an ongoing constructive dialogue with the Government and is confident that some decisions will be forthcoming which will allow the bank to mitigate risks, reduce loan impairments and ultimately improve the bottom line,” the statement reads. According to the statement, NMB took proactive measures in managing the bad debts at a time when businesses had had to make vital adjustments to cope with changes in the business environment.

“This included downgrading a number of facilities and writing-off bad debts which led to the decrease of the bank’s nonperforming loans (NPL) ratio from 9.3 per cent recorded in the previous quarter to 6.4 per cent as at 31 Dec 2017,” the statement reads.

With high interest rate environment – which existed earlier in 2017 – NMB’s interest expense rose by 18 per cent from Sh102 billion in 2016 to Sh120 billion last year.

Consequently, its net interest income grew by 4 per cent from Sh449 billion in 2016 to Sh467 billion in 2017.