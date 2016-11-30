Wednesday, November 30, 2016

NSSF Towers to create 3,000 jobs, says govt

NSSF director general Godius Kyarara at a press

NSSF director general Godius Kyarara at a press conference. 

By Dunstan Mhilu @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. At least 300 permanent and 3,000 casual jobs will be created after the completion of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Mzizima twin towers.

Prof Kyarara said Mzizima twin tower construction will be completed next year. According to him, the building, with a total of 32 storeys will be the tallest in east and central Africa.

He added that one of the towers with a total of 30 storeys will be used for residence while the other tower will be used for commercial purposes.

Prof Kyarara revealed that NSSF has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Icon Hotel Africa and Belmont Fair Mountain Hotel to manage part of the building.

“In addition to the hotels the facility will let out space to banks, supermarkets, shops and other businesess,” said Prof Kyarara.

