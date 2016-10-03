NSSF and Dar City Council to probe Machinga Complex

Dar es Salaam. National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and Dar es Salaam City Council have formed a task force to probe construction of the Machinga Complex.

Director General NSSF Prof Godius Kahyarara revealed this while handing over a donation of Sh50 million for construction of a police post in Kiluvya on Monday.

Prof Kahyarara called on other stakeholders to support the initiative in order to speed up construction of the police station.

The probe is expected to establish the actual cost of the building plus terms and conditions of the contract.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda said if the team unearths any wrongdoings the City Council will terminate its contract with NSSF.