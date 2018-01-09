Name land grabbers, Tanzania lands minister challenges people

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development minister William Lukuvi has called upon land stakeholders in the country to expose names of public officials who attribute to land disputes.

He threw the challenge when addressing land stakeholders during a meeting held at the ministry’s offices in the city on Tuesday, January 9.

He insisted that his office was determined to find solutions to all land-related disputes by 2020.

Mr Lukuvi on Tuesday met with land stakeholders to discuss various matters related to land-related conflicts and come up with solutions to end them.

"The President has tasked me to end land disputes by 2020. My expectation is that, in 2020, I will not receive any complaints related to land disputes. I therefore request you to name the officials who have been failing the government to end land disputes in the country,” he said.

Amongst other things, land stakeholders expounded further that delay in issuance of title deeds and related legal documents was among the major causes of land disputes in the country.

Responding to complaints, Mr Lukuvi further assured land stakeholders of government’s commitment to address challenges facing the sector and urged stakeholders to cooperate with the government to end land disputes.

Meanwhile, Mr Lukuvi assured land stakeholders in the country of his office’s support to prevent private landowners from evicting people from their land.

This comes after one of the land stakeholders, Ms Jackline Mkonyi, claimed that she was being forced to leave her place by a Ugandan investor.

Ms Mkonyi further revealed that the land was located at Bahari Beach at Tegeta.