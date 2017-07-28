Name successor, Grace tells husband Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace has asked the elderly leader to name his successor, delving into the furious debate about the leadership of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Mrs Mugabe was addressing members of the party’s women’s league in the capital Harare.

The First Lady said there is nothing wrong with the president naming his replacement who they would support.

"The First Lady and Zanu PF Secretary for Women's Affairs has challenged the president to name his successor saying this has been the trend in other countries," state television ZBC has reported.

ZBC added: "The First Lady said there is nothing wrong with Mugabe naming his successor, saying the move will enable all members to rally behind one candidate."

However, President Mugabe who also attended the meeting did not speak.

The oldest African leader has on several occasions said it will be Zanu-PF, and not him, that will pick his successor.

The Head of State has announced that he will run for another five-year term in the next presidential election slated for July 2018.

Mr Mugabe was a key figure in the country’s struggle for independence after which he was elected into power in 1980.