National audit report queries water sector programme

Dar es Salaam. The Water Sector Development Programme (WSDP) is among development projects which generated a lot of queries in the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) annual report of 2016/17.

According to the CAG report, for instance, the government through the WSDP spent Sh1.68 billion on projects which were out of the approved budget. It also lost over Sh49.93 billion due to delays in completion of the projects.

“In the review, I noticed that at least payment vouchers worth Sh411.01 million were missing in water sector development projects within three districts including that of Musoma, Simanjiro and Somba,” the Controller and Auditor General stated in the report.

The report again pointed to unclaimed VAT exemption worth Sh309.35 million in five districts, during the financial year ending 30th June 2017.

There were also cash (Sh121.04 million) that the WSDP was charged due to wrong account codes in nine districts.

Either, the report reviewed about Sh2.85 billion on the completed projects which were not put in use in some water sector programmes.

Another, query by the report is over the Sh133.19 million and Sh5.18 million which seemed to be lost on items that were purchased without being recorded in the store ledgers and some goods that were procured but not delivered, respectively.

The CAG report, has again found that Sh6.08 million were missing due to procurement of goods and services from unapproved supplier, while procurement made without competitive bidding made the WSDP losing Sh438.22 million.

Even, procurement of goods and services without tender board approval raised a query of losing Sh45.21 million.

If not enough, WSDP also ended up losing about Sh41.64 million due to non-imposition of withholding taxes to suppliers or income taxes that not withheld from suppliers, according to CAG.

“I also noticed that, at least Sh3.30 billion was nowhere to be found as some goods and services were procured without EFD receipts,” the CAG has noted in the report.

Further, Sh36.61 million was missing due to unretired imprest, Sh72.21 million due to deferred payments, respectively.

“However, I found out that there were huge shortage of staff (at least 1,537) countrywide as well as lack of periodic internal Audit Reports,” the report stated, linking the challenges to the mishaps facing the projects in the sector.