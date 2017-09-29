Nchemba’s answers to insecurity ‘inadequate’

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Thursday failed to give concrete answers to questions related to security in the country.

Mr Nchemba, who was speaking during a morning talk show hosted by one of the local television stations, was asked a number of insecurity insidents, including the vicious assault on Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu on September 7. When asked whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the attack, Mr Nchemba said so far they had seized 10 vehicles that matched the one used by Mr Lissu’s assailants on the material day.

“We have seized 10 vehicles in connection with the assassination attempt, but I can’t give more details on how many people have been arrested. The police continue with their investigation,” he said.

“People should trust their police as they are on duty 24/7. Even the government is not happy with on going killings of innocent people as our core responsibility is to guarantee public security,” he added.

Commenting on the whereabouts of Ben Saanane, who was an aide to Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe, Mr Nchemba said they were still open to receive tips from members of the public.

“As Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro explained recently, we haven’t dropped the matter. We are still on it and continue receiving information from members of the public. We really need the cooperation of all to trace his whereabouts,” he said. Mr Nchemba also failed to give details about the investigation of a person, who pulled a pistol to threaten former Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sport Nape Nnauye. According to him, preliminary findings show that the person was not a police officer as was thought by many people.

“The incident is being treated like any other crime and the police are doing whatever they can to curb crime” he said. Speaking about the bodies of people recovered from water sources, Mr Nchemba said experience showed that most of them were of illegal immigrants, who might have died before they reach their destinations and when such a thing happens those transporting them decide to dump them.

According to him, recently 17 bodies were recovered and the government is still investigating the matter. “Illegal immigrants are most of the time being transported in the most inhumane way and some are usually left behind when they fall sick or die on the way,” he said. He said there were others found alive, but in a critical condition near the border of Tanga and Coast regions.