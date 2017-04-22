By By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Ndalichako defends rise in HESLB deductions

Dodoma. Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training minister Joyce Ndalichako has said the government did not violate any legal agreement in increasing monthly deductions from beneficiaries of funding from the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB).

Prof Ndalichako told Parliament on Thursday that the recent increase from eight to 15 per cent of the beneficiaries’ salaries was done transparently and involved all stakeholders.

Prof Ndalichako was responding to a query by Ms Magdalena Sakaya (Kaliua-CUF), who said HESLB beneficiaries, including graduate teachers, had been puzzled by the sudden increase, which was hurting them financially.

“The beneficiaries entered into an agreement with the government through HESLB that they would be deducted eight per cent of their monthly salaries, but now the threshold was raised silently without their consent. It would be prudent for the government to revert it and deduct the beneficiaries especially our teachers the agreed eight per cent,” she said.

The statement by the minister came just a few hours after the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) met President John Magufuli. Yesterday, Tucta President Tumaini Nyamhokya confirmed to The Citizen that the issue featured in their three-hour meeting with the President.

However, he refused to disclose the details of the meeting, but promised the Union would hold a press conference in the next few days to reveal what transpired during the meeting.

On Thursday evening, Prof Ndalichako told the Parliament that the deductions before last year were not included in the HESLB Act and it was on the ministers’ discretion to set them. “At first, it was only Sh50,000 a month, then in 2011 the then minister issued a government notice indicating the deductions would be eight per cent of their (beneficiaries) salaries.”

She noted that, last year the government presented amendments to the HESLB Act to explicitly set the deductions in the law and the proposed 15 per cent was endorsed by the Parliament. “So, it is not true that the changes were made secretly and abruptly. All legal steps were followed and the matter was approved by this very same Parliament last year,” said Prof Ndalichako. Last week, Mr Nyamkhomya told reporters that they planned to file a suit against the government over the matter.

Tucta is of the view that the changes are null and void since the beneficiaries signed a contract with the board so that they would be deducting eight per cent of the beneficiaries’ salaries.