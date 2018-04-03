Ndugai arrives from India, Bunge office confirms

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, has on April 3, 2018 arrived in the country from India where he had been receiving treatment.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kagaigai, confirmed his arrival when contacted by The Citizen today.

“I haven’t met him, but I’m aware that Mr Ndugai has landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) today. He is yet to arrive in Dodoma, definitely he is at his Dar es Salaam residence,” he told The Citizen in a telephone interview.

Last month, Mr Kagaigai told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that Mr Ndugai would arrive in the country in due course.

His statement came at a time when Mr Ndugai’s sickness was making headlines in some social media platforms, with some quarters demanding to know what was troubling the health of the head of one of the key organs of the state.

However, Mr Kagaigai, who was appointed to the position of the Clerk of the National Assembly by President John Magufuli in October last year, said Mr Ndugai’s health condition was improving and that he would be back ‘soon’.

“We have already informed the public that he is in India for a medical checkup and his condition is improving,” he said.

He explained that the exact time for his return would be decided by his doctors, insisting, however, that he would be back soon.

This is the second time that Mr Ndugai has travelled to India for a medical checkup in a span of one year.