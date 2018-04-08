Ndugai clarifies on Bunge footing Lissu’s medical bill

By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ nesw@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, says the issue of footing medical bills for Tundu Lissu is still being worked upon and that more clarification will be given once it has been completed.

Speaker Ndugai made the statement on Thursday on April 5, 2018 when being interviewed by the Azam TV Station, hardly one day after returning home from India, where he was himself also receiving medical treatment.

Mr Lissu, who is the Member of Parliament for Singida East (Chadema), was attacked by a volley of over 30 bullets on September 7, last year, and then rushed to Dodoma Referral Hospital before being moved to a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, on the same day for further treatment. After about four months in Nairobi he was flown to Belgium for specialized treatment.

Since then, Mr Lissu’s family and his political party have been calling upon Parliament to foot his medical bills. On Thursday Speaker Ndugai said the issue of Mr Lissu, “... public officials going outside the country for treatment must be get referrals from the Muhimbili National Hospital. It was not the case for Lissu, whom we can say ‘referred himself to a hospital outside the country’. This, then, somehow complicates matters.”

Speaker Ndugai went on to clarify, “However, as MPs, we made some contributions to Hon Lissu on the spot because we knew this time around there was a problem. We had to contribute from our pockets.”

He said it was just like a patient who had referred himself to a hospital of his choice.

In finding a solution, Speaker Ndugai said, “Now, this needs cooperation from his family and we as Parliament, to institute a procedure that will be used not only for Hon Lissu today, tomorrow or the day after, but for use in coming days. So, it is still being worked upon and clarification will be given in due course whether it is possible or not.”

On the issue of MPs to be provided with security after Mr Lissu’s attack, Speaker Ndugai explained that the security situation in Dodoma is good.