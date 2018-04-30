Monday, April 30, 2018

Ndugai instructs Energy ministry to end erratic power supply

 

In Summary

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The ministry of Energy has been instructed to come up with concrete solutions over erratic supply of power in the country.

The instruction was issued by the National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai on Monday, April 30.

The Speaker, who is also the Kongwa legislator, was responding to a concern by Mpwapwa MP  George Lubeleje, who asked for the Speaker’s guidance on the unending erratic supply in various areas of Dodoma City.

"This is very serious, the government through the ministry of Energy should come with answers to this problem. At the weekend, there was no power in many areas of this city, including Kongwa District," said Mr Ndugai.

