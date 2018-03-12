Monday, March 12, 2018

Ndugai makes reshuffles to the Parliamentary standing committees

  • According to a statement released on Monday, March 12, the appointments was made in consideration to the Article 96 of the constitution of the united republic of Tanzania.
By Tausi Mbowe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai has made some changes in some parliament’s standing committees.

According to a statement released on Monday, March 12, the appointments was made in consideration to the Article 96 of the constitution of the united republic of Tanzania.

The statement also explains that, the Speaker made the changes under powers conferred on him as per Rule 116 (3) and (5) of the Parliamentary Standing Orders.

With the changes, various members have retained their seats with a few being relocated to other committees. Some of the chairmen have also been replaced.

“Regarding to the powers vested on me by rules 115 (3) and 116 (5) I have made changes on members of the Parliamentary Committee. Members will be required to choose their leaders in accordance with Rule 116 (10),” read part of the statement.


