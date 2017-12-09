Ndugai mourns 14 Tanzanian peacekeepers slain in DR Congo

Dar es Salaam. Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, has sent condolences to the minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, and Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF), Gen Venance Mabeyo, on the deaths of 14 soldiers who were in a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC on Friday.

In a Bunge statement released on Saturday, December 9, Mr Ndugai said the country has lost important people who dedicated their lives to peacekeeping.

“I have received the information with great shock. This is a major loss for the country and their families. I join all mourners in praying that their souls may rest in peace,” reads the statement in part.

“I send my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God that He will grant them strength in this difficult moment,” it reads further.

According to the statement, Speaker Ndugai is also praying for the quick recovery of 44 soldiers who were injured in the attack that claimed lives of Tanzanian TPDF members.

