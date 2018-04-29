Nearly 80 owners of blogs, radio comply with new regulation

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. At least 87 owners of online radio, TV, websites and blogs have applied for licences from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

This is in compliance with the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations of 2017, Parliament was told on Friday, April 27.

Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe revealed the data as he was asking the assembly to approve spending of Sh33.3 for his ministry in the financial year 2018/19.