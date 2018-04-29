Sunday, April 29, 2018

Nearly 80 owners of blogs, radio comply with new regulation

 

In Summary

  • This is in compliance with the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations of 2017, Parliament was told on Friday, April 27.
Advertisement
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. At least 87 owners of online radio, TV, websites and blogs have applied for licences from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

This is in compliance with the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations of 2017, Parliament was told on Friday, April 27.

Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe revealed the data as he was asking the assembly to approve spending of Sh33.3 for his ministry in the financial year 2018/19.

“As of now, only one application has met the criteria, but we shall ensure all the remaining are supported to accomplish the process,” Dr Mwakyembe told the House.

 

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Comedian Mzee Majuto to be treated in India, Govt to foot medical bills

The government will foot medical bills for the treatment of comedian, Mr Amri Athuman - popularly

4  hours ago

Govt reacts to proposal on revising road project

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has come up with a new proposal for the

  • News
    Believers shocked Lutheran Bishop Masangwa is isolated  
  • News
    Livestock officer takes own life  
  • News
    Zanzibar assures investors  
  • News
    Aunt: How I donated kidney to save my sister’s child  