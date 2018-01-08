Necta announces Standard Four, Form Two results

By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam. About 94 per cent of Standard Four pupils who sate for the national examinations in November last year have passed and will continue to Standard Five, the National Examinations Council (Necta) has said.

Necta executive secretary, Dr Charles Msonde said 1,158,444 pupils sat for the exams and 1,086,156 got the passing marks to continue with Standard Five.

Meanwhile 82.32 per cent of students who sate for the Form Two national exams have passed and will proceed to Form Three Dr Msonde said.