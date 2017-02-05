By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The implementation of health laws in countries helps to safeguard and promote good health practices, the newly World Health Organisation (WHO) report ‘Advancing the right to health: The Vital role of Law’ says.

This report describes how well-implemented laws make crucial differences in the health sector. It warns that the absence and or negligence of these laws could expose entire populations to avoidable health threats.

Law is increasingly being recognised and used as a tool for improving the health of populations at global, national and sub-national levels. It is can be a vital tool for countries to make progress toward health related targets in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At national level, governments need functioning health systems that are supported by strong legislative frameworks.

Legal expert Edward Chuwa notes that the implementation of existing laws is a huge challenge in Tanzania. The Chuwa and Company Advocates director said in other countries, for example, it was prohibited for car dealers to import environmentally unfriendly cars .

“But in Tanzania we have cars emitting smoke that pollutes the air. There are industries discharging waste into water systems, but little is being done to stop it. These are examples of legal matters that affect our health in general and without strict observance of the law more people will continue falling sick as a result of pollution,” he said.

According to Mr Chuwa, while the Health ministry formulates policies, government officials like the chief medical officer, the chief pharmacists and others need to ensure that laws affecting health issues are well upheld.

“For example, the law requires a qualified nurse or midwife to attend to a pregnant woman during labour. Every day we hear cases of mothers dying after being attended to by an auxiliary nurse,” added Mr Chuwa.

Improving maternal, reproductive and child health in the country calls for legal support.

Last December, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu announced that a reduction in infant mortality from 92 deaths for every 1,000 live births in 1992 to 43 deaths in every 1,000 live births in 2016.

Article 12.2(a) of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) requires States to take necessary actions for the reduction of the stillbirth-rates and of infant mortality and for the healthy development of children.

According to the report, progress in maternal and child health depends on a country’s capacity to achieve improvements in a range of areas both within and beyond the health sector.

Health sector improvements include immunisation, family planning, skilled birth attendance and the provision of antenatal and postnatal care.

Improvements outside the health sector include a reduction in the total fertility rate, economic development, good governance (control of corruption), the participation of women in politics and in the workforce, strong leadership, poverty reduction, female education and good environmental management.

Despite that success in the reduction in infant and under-five mortality, the general provision of reproductive, prenatal and postnatal health care services is still critical for the right to health for all citizens.

This is where legislation plays a major role in supporting access to prenatal and maternal health services by recognising women’s entitlement to these services and by committing governments to develop strategies and fund them.

White Ribbon Alliance country coordinator Rose Mlay stresses that there is a need for strong legal institutions to improve health facilities and services for mothers and babies.

According to Ms Mlay, it is highly recommended that at least 50 per cent of the health centres are able to provide at 100 per cent of the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) services.

She said: “Even though we have laws and regulations in place for maternal and infant health care, enforcement remains a challenge. In 2015 we submitted to the Ministry of Legal and Constitution Affairs a proposal for Safe Motherhood Bill that we believe if passed into a law, the number women we lose as a result of pregnancy and labour complications every day would fall drastically,” said Ms Mlay.

Another example is the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) that is guided by the Food, Drugs and Cosmetics Act 2003, with the mandate to regulate the quality, safety and efficacy of food, medicine, cosmetics and herbal drugs and poison.

Despite the laws, Tanzania faces a major challenges in controlling the importation of substandard drugs, cosmetics and other products.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, TFDA spokesperson Gaudensia Simwanza said if there were no laws more Tanzanians would have risked health complications from fake drugs and cosmetics.

“The products we regulate and monitor have direct links to the health of people. Despite the surprise inspections and the burning of millions of shillings of contraband some traders are still bold enough to continue trading in fake products,” she said.

With reference to the WHO report it is vital for countries to strictly regulate procurement of pharmaceutical drugs that account for 25 per cent of global health spending.

Another issue that requires legal backing is the procurement of drugs globally. The report suggests that there should be an elimination of tariffs on the importation of drugs that are not produced domestically. Legislation is vital for controlling mark-ups for drugs that are resold in the private and public sectors.

Laws help procurement processes supplies and access to essential medicine easier for the public. According to the report, an effective procurement strategies accurately estimate the drug needs of countries and select the most appropriate purchasing strategies based on resources and time.

Generally speaking, health legislation sets the responsibilities and functions of governments to coordinate responses to public health risks, create healthier environments and promote healthier behaviours.

“The control of infectious diseases is perhaps the best understood and most historically powerful, illustration of law’s vital role in public health, from the earliest days, governments introduced measures to detect, report and respond to infectious diseases –from smallpox, malaria and tuberculosis, to the modern-day HIV/Aids pandemic and to fast moving novel infections and new strains of influenza,” reads the report in part.

Added to this are intentional and unintentional injuries, global environmental degradation, threats to food safety and security, and trade in harmful products.

“The outbreaks of Ebola and Zika virus diseases demonstrate an urgent need for all countries to fully implement the International Health Regulations. At national level, public health laws in this area address matters including screening, reporting, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine,” reads the report.

The report also recommends governments to choose to reform their public health laws for a number of reasons. For example, to modernise old and out-of-date laws, to address neglected issues and to respond to problems that have arisen as a result of the application or enforcement of other laws.

Within countries, poorer segments of the population are disproportionately affected by health risks, and by mortality and disability from disease.

In line with universal trends, life expectancy in Tanzania grew from 43 in 1960 to 58 years in 2011. Today, there are roughly 2.7 million Tanzanians – the equivalent of six per cent of the total population – aged 60 and above.

The rapidly expanding group is unfortunately more vulnerable than the rest of the population.

Not only are elderly poorer (by about 7 per cent) but they are more prone to disabilities (15.5 per cent compared to 2.4 percent for those aged between 20 and 59). Unfortunately Tanzania’s elderly cannot count on formal social security schemes or free medical services.

About one out of 100 of the elderly was entitled to social security coverage in 2006. Only 11 per cent of them had access to health care fees exemption at a facility in 2011. As a result, they have to rely on informal safety nets – mainly facilities for treatment and services.

Another group that needs immediate reforms in health laws is girls. Tanzania is among countries with the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the world, according to a research conducted by Plan International Tanzania.

Statistics sourced indicate that between 2006 and 2009, a total of 16,999 girls in primary and secondary schools across the country dropped out of school due to pregnancy.

According to Plan International, the hard truth is that millions of girls are vulnerable because their cases are either not documented or followed up.

At least 20,000 girls below the age of 18 give birth every day in developing countries while 3.2 million unsafe abortions among adolescents take place each year.

Efforts to prevent teen pregnancies have reportedly failed as the measures aim at changing the behaviour of girls, ailing to address underlying determinants and drivers including gender inequality, poverty, sexual violence and coercion.

This is despite the fact that the High Court last year declared early marriages illegal. The landmark decision by the court made it an offence for men to marry primary and secondary school going girls. Culprits could serve up to 30 years in prison.

According to WHO, Tanzania has one of the worst physician-to-patient ratios in the world, with just 0.031 physicians per 1,000 people in 2012.

Lack of doctors is a particular problem in rural areas, where there are often only nurses available to treat patients. Additionally, a recent study showed that 40 per cent of all doctors in Tanzania work in the private sector.

Qualified doctors and nurses emigrating abroad because of better pay, conditions and training opportunities means that health sector shortages remain a critical problem to the scale up of HIV/Aids treatment, counselling and prevention in Tanzania.

Parliament passed the HIV/Aids Act in 2008, protecting the rights of people living with HIV/Aids. The Act makes it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their HIV/Aids status.

However, harmonisation with other legislation is needed to ensure that different laws do not contradict each other.

The criminalisation of high-risk groups in Tanzania such as sex workers and men who have sex with men is at odds with the 2008 law as it makes it almost impossible for these groups, already marginalised and stigmatised, to access care and treatment. For example, last year Tanzania announced new plans to suspend the registration of any charity or NGO that ‘supports homosexuality’ along with a partial ban on the import and sale of lubricants.

With regard to medical personnel according to reports by The Citizen on Sunday, even health workers are affected by the lack of firm implementation of laws just as much as patients.

Retired director general of the Commission for Sciens and Tecnology (Costech), Prof Yadin Kohi recently told stakeholders that the commercialisation of health care services in Tanzania has created loopholes for the medical practice yet the country does not have adequate means to regulate the profession.

He said since the beginning of the 21st century he said medical demands have changed greatly and that ethics and legal regulations need to change accordingly.

The Citizen on Sunday established that the don is a board member of the Medical Council of Tanganyika who said doctors in general lacked professional indeminty while performing their duties warning that the situation put them at legal and financial risks.

Away from hospitals for a number of people in Dar es Salaam noise pollution has become a menace. From touts calling for commuters at bus stops to places of entertainment blasting loud music Dar es Salaam is no longer the Haven of Peace.

The majority of the residents suffer in the proverbial silence not knowing that there are laws that safeguard the public against excessive noise. The Environmental Management Act 2004 provides for the right of the general public to a clean, safe and healthy environment.

The law emphasises the citizens to protect the environment. Its accompanying regulations outlaws the making of excessive noise and anyone who is found liable is penalised.

It shows that although these challenges have an impact on health in all countries, they disproportionately affect poorer countries, which not only lack the resources to manage them but may also lack the political and economic power to negotiate effective international agreements to achieve better health and justice for their populations.

According to health lobbyists citizens are directly and indirectly affected by health policies and interventions. They advise that the proposed constitution should empower citizens with legal means to hold the government accountable for its actions and inactions at community and national level.

Without such encouragement, the national health system remains at risk of being unresponsive to citizens’ needs.

The enjoyment of health and other necessary conditions is a great challenge in Tanzania as the country suffers from a high burden of diseases coupled with limited resources. The right takes into account that everyone has different genetic and socio-economic preconditions and that the State has limited resources to satisfy the various needs.