By By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma The Government Negotiation Team (GNT) hasn’t reach consensus with contractors; the China Merchants Port Holdings Company LTD and the State General Reserve Fund(SGRF) of Oman.

Works and Transport Deputy Minister, Elias Kwandikwa told the parliament in Dodoma on Wednesday April 18 that the construction of the port would begin soon after the ongoing talks are completed and a contract is signed between the government and investors.

He was responding to a question raised by the Member of Parliament for Bagamoyo Constituency, Dr Shukuru Kawambwa(CCM) who sought to know when construction of the port would take off after a 2015 contract between Tanzania and investors from China and Oman.

Mr Kwandikwa said, in response, that the government made a decision that the project should be implemented through a government and private partnership on December 7, 2016 in an effort to fast track the process.