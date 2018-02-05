New AG acquires legislator’s status

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson on Monday, February 5, sworn in the new Attorney General (AG), Dr Adelardus Kilangi, a move that gives him the status a legislator.

Dr Kilangi was appointed by President John Magufuli last week to hold the position, replacing George Masaju who is now one of the High Court judges.

The new AG was sworn in last Saturday at the State House and promised to work on challenges facing his office. Today, he has made his first appearance at the National Assembly.