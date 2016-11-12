New Katiba: an expression of people’s wishes, expectations

Rodrigo Durtete

President John Magufuli should finalise the new constitution making process first. It is the direction without which we will forget the type of Tanzania we want to have.

Adinan Abdul

It is a promising government, which is filled with the great hope for the future. There are still some challenges, but everyone has seen some bigger investment projects, an inclusive system and the provision of free education. My God bless Tanzania and protect our President.

Zena Chondoma

It is a privilege to have Dr John Magufuli our President, but some of his subordinates are not ready to serve the people. Some public servants feel bad for what President Magufuli is doing since they have been in the government for a long period and were not doing what President Magufuli is doing. Let us pray for him. He is not an angel.

Frank Moshi

We can say he is good, on the one hand, and, on the other, he has not done anything. He has been promising only. I can say from all that he promised during his campaign he has done by just 20 per cent and the remaining we are not sure if he will be able to fulfil his promises. What I can say is that he will maintain the good things like free education.

Bashiru