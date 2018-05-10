New Tz Ambassador to Canada sworn-in

President John Magufuli has sworn in Mr Alphayo Japani Kidata on Thursday to become the new Tanzanian Ambassador to Canada and Mr Msalika Robert Makungu respectively to become Tabora Region’s Administrative Secretary.

A Press statement released by Mr Gerson Msigwa, who is the Director of Presidential Communications, says Balozi Kidata, who will also be representing Tanzania to Cuba, takes over the position left by Balozi Jack Mugendi Zoka, who has completed his tenure of office while Mr Makungu fills the position left by Dr Thea Ntara, who has retired.

Speaking after swearing in the leaders at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Magufuli congratulated them on their appointments and wanted them to work in efforts and knowledge in the interest of the nation.

However, the president expressed his disappointment over the non-implementation of his directives by all of his ambassadors to give him feedbacks on their work performances and the benefits gained by Tanzania from the countries of duty as ambassadors in every quarter of the year.

