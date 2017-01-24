New body proposed to administer EAC court

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kampala. A new body will be established and mandated to take charge of the administration of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) if a bill for the purpose sails through the East African Legislative Assembly.

The East African Court of Justice Commission, as the body would be known, shall manage and organise all the business and programmes of the Court, according to the draft of the bill obtained by The Citizen yesterday.

In discharging its administrative activities, the Commission shall advise appropriately the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers - which is the policy organ of the Community - on the terms and conditions of service of the EACJ staff.

It will recommend to the Council the appointment of the Registrar and other officers of the Court as well as make recommendations to the Council on appointment, promotion and exercise of disciplinary control over officers and staff of the Court.

EACJ is a judicial organ of the EAC mandated to ensure adherence to the law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the Treaty for the Establishment of the Community. Two other principal organs are the Secretariat-the executive arm and Eala, the legislative organ.

Ever since its operationalisation in 2001, the Court has handled a number of cases pertaining to the interpretation of the EAC Treaty in its two divisions; First Instance Division and Appellate Division.

Cases which are eligible for hearing include disputes between the Community and its employees, arbitration clauses and special agreements, cases pertaining to business disputes pitting interested parties in the EAC partner states.