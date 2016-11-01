New cultural centre a shot in the arm for the Maasai

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A cultural hybrid centre aimed at promoting Maasai cultural artefacts has been launched in the remote Ololosokwan village of Ngorongoro District.

The project was initiated with the support of the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

It will assist villagers to produce the cultural items within their vicinity, and help them to have easy access to the market.

“Looking at your community and at the beautiful handicrafts produced by your people, I realised the richness of your cultural heritage and its potential for tourism,” said Ms Anna Constatine, a representative of the EU during the official launch on Saturday.

She underscored the need for Tanzanians, and the indigenous communities in particular, to preserve nature and culture “so that next generations can also enjoy and make profit from it”.

The EU official said although nature and cultural preservation was the key objective of establishing the centre, it was equally important for the targeted communities to improve their livelihood from cultural projects.

“This project has been initiated in order to achieve this: it can bring more tourists in this area and more revenue to the communities and at the same time allow for preservation and development of the Maasai culture,” she said.