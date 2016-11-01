New cultural centre a shot in the arm for the Maasai

Arusha. A cultural hybrid centre aimed at promoting Maasai cultural artefacts has been launched in the remote Ololosokwan village of Ngorongoro District.
The project was initiated with the support of the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).
It will assist villagers to produce the cultural items within their vicinity, and help them to have easy access to the market.
“Looking at your community and at the beautiful handicrafts produced by your people, I realised the richness of your cultural heritage and its potential for tourism,” said Ms Anna Constatine, a representative of the EU during the official launch on Saturday.
She underscored the need for Tanzanians, and the indigenous communities in particular, to preserve nature and culture “so that next generations can also enjoy and make profit from it”.
The EU official said although nature and cultural preservation was the key objective of establishing the centre, it was equally important for the targeted communities to improve their livelihood from cultural projects.
“This project has been initiated in order to achieve this: it can bring more tourists in this area and more revenue to the communities and at the same time allow for preservation and development of the Maasai culture,” she said.
Ms Constatine said the cultural hybrid centre has been established within the framework of the Community Arts Space (CAS) aimed to support the local communities in Ngorongoro use their cultural skills to improve their livelihood.“The cultural centre project is part of a larger programme culture,” she said, adding that since 2012 EU together with the Tanzania government have invested 10 million Euros (more than Sh24 billion) to support cultural development programmes. According to her, at least 18 projects to preserve cultural heritage and support creative industry all over the country had been established in Kilwa, Zanzibar, Iringa,Arusha, Dar es Salaam and elsewhere in the country through partnership between the government and non-governmental organisations. In Ngorongoro village, the project has targeted 500 locals at Ololosokwan and the neighbouring Soit-Sambu village who are involved in activities relating to cultural industries and intangible cultural knowledge dissemination.