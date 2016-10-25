New dawn as Dar, Rabat sign over 20 bilateral agreements

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and the Kingdom of Morocco yesterday signed 21 partnership agreements in various areas, including political cooperation, aviation, tourism, agriculture and oil and gas as part of renewed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two countries have not had close relations since Morocco decided to quit the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the African Union (AU), in November 1984 after the OAU admitted a delegation claiming to represent Western Sahara.

But Tanzania has indicated it is ready to forge closer ties with northern African monarchy as part of efforts to implement its economic diplomacy agenda.

The signing of the agreements at State House, Dar es Salaam, was witnessed by President John Magufuli and King Mohammed VI of Morocco, who arrived in Tanzania on Sunday for a three-day official to be followed by a five-day private visit. The monarch arrived with a 150-strong delegation.

The two countries also signed an agreement that would see the establishment of mechanisms to further political consultations through their respective ministries of foreign affairs.

Agreements were also signed to forge closer links and cooperation between the two countries’ business communities and sectors such as finance and banking.

The agreements were signed by ministers and officials from the two countries.

“In addition to these agreements, King Mohammed VI has accepted my request to assist in the constructing of a modern stadium in Dodoma and an ultra-modern mosque in Dar es Salaam,” President Magufuli said in a brief speech. The stadium is expected to cost between $80 million and $100 million.

The two countries will also introduce training exchange programmes among defence and security organs, President Magufuli said, adding that about 150 Tanzanian soldiers will fly to Morocco next week for military training.

The two countries have also agreed to establish direct flights between Rabat and Dar es Salaam to foster tourism and make business trips cheaper and more convenient.

“Morocco is doing better in tourism, mining and finance. The direct flights will enhance tourism and exchange of visits,’’ President Magufuli noted.

Speaking prior to the signing ceremony, the minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said the agreements would open a new chapter of cooperation and engagement between the two countries.

“This is the first time the Moroccan monarch has visited Tanzania, and he did not come empty-handed as can been from agreements to be signed today,” he said.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, said the agreements signed yesterday provided platforms to facilitate industrial development in Tanzania.

For his part, the Moroccan Foreign Affairs minister, Mr Selahddine Mezouar, commended Tanzania’s decision to enhance for cooperation with his country.

He said the signing of the agreements was proof of the two government’s commitment to boost their economies and improve living standards.

“We do appreciate the efforts by President Magufuli to bring development to Tanzania. We also appreciate the fact that this goes hand in hand with improving investment and business environments,” he said

The Moroccan economy is one of the largest in Africa behind South Africa, Nigeria, Angola and Egypt.

The President of the Moroccan business community, Ms Miriem Bensalah, said the country’s private sector was ready to work with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) to ensure objectives in commercial and business cooperation were attained.

“We have identified potential areas for business partnership and there is a need for it to be exploited,” she said, adding that Morocco was playing a key role in spurring Africa’s collective economic growth.

Yesterday’s function was also attended by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Chief Secretary John Kijazi and heads of defence and security organs.

King Mohammed VI will today be accompanied by Prime Minister Majaliwa to the construction site of a new mosque at the Muslim Council of Tanzania headquarters in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam.