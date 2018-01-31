New electronic passports to cost Sh150,000

By Halili Letea @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians, aspiring to get the newly-launched electronic passports must be prepared to pay Sh150,000 for the document, the Home Affairs Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has said.

Speaking shortly before the launch of the electronic passport at the Immigration Department’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam today (Wednesday), Dr Nchemba said the amount is equivalent to Sh15,000 per year since the passport will expire after ten years.

According to commissioner general for the Immigration Department, Dr Anna Makakala, one will only need a National Identification Card, issued by the National Identification Authority (Nida), to apply for the passport.