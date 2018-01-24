New hope as MOI embarks on CT scan, MRI services

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) will soon start providing imaging tests such as CT scan, MRI and mammography to patients reporting at the facility instead of outsourcing the services from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

MOI’s Director of Medical Services Dr Samwel Swai said on Wednesday January 24 that the diagnostic facilities would be installed in April this year.

“When we begin providing such tests at MOI it means that we will reduce the waiting time for our patients and provide better services on time,’’ he said.

Dr Swai revealed this after receiving a certificate of recognition from Times FM, which was presented to MOI as a sign of appreciation for the services that the institute has been providing to the society.

The Citizen has witnessed the ongoing construction at the ground floor of the institute’s new building, signaling preparations for the installation.