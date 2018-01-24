Wednesday, January 24, 2018

New hope as MOI embarks on CT scan, MRI services

 

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) will soon start providing imaging tests such as CT scan, MRI and mammography to patients reporting at the facility instead of outsourcing the services from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

MOI’s Director of Medical Services Dr Samwel Swai said on Wednesday January 24 that the diagnostic facilities would be installed in April this year.

“When we begin providing such tests at MOI it means that we will reduce the waiting time for our patients and provide better services on time,’’ he said.

Dr Swai revealed this after receiving a certificate of recognition from Times FM, which was presented to MOI as a sign of appreciation for the services that the institute has been providing to the society.

The Citizen has witnessed the ongoing construction at the ground floor of the institute’s new building, signaling preparations for the installation.

“We have really faced a lot of challenges because of not having facilities of our own. We had to take our patients to MNH to be able to undergo such tests. When MNH’s facilities are faulty, then the patients were forced to go to private health facilities,’’ he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

