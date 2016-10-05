New light shed on Dodoma killings

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Vital clues on the motive behind the weekend killing of three agricultural researchers in Dodoma have been collected from several people now under interrogation, it was announced here yesterday.

At least 45 villagers in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region had been arrested by yesterday and were being interrogated on their role in the murder of the staff of the Arusha-based Selian Agricultural Research Institute (Sari).

“President John Magufuli has ordered thorough investigations and wants to know the motive behind the killings,” Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries deputy minister William ole Nasha told reporters here yesterday.

He said such killings have not happened in the country’s history and dismissed that the mobs which attacked the researchers while on field work had been forced into the act by believing that the three were out to collect people’s blood for medical use elsewhere without the consent of the donors.

“The labelling of the researchers as people hunting for blood was only a misguided conviction,” he said during a media briefing at the institute’s headquarters ahead of a church service for one of the deceased Teddy Lumanga.

Although the deputy minister played down the notion, local people in the northern regions, especially Arusha and Manyara regions have associated blood hunters with teams of agricultural and livestock workers who were battling sleeping sickness and other communicable diseases spread by insects during the 1950s and 1960s.

In undertaking their work,they would draw blood samples from people and livestock for laboratory analysis. Most of the activities took place within the Lake Manyara basin which was notorious for trypanosomiasis, a livestock disease caused by tsetse fly which is also behind sleeping sickness for humans.

There was, however, no evidence that people in those areas were harmed or killed through blood collection and fears of existence only existed in narrations. The notion had apparently died down with the scaling down of the fight against the disease and stoppage of aerial spraying against tsetse fly in the area from the 1980s.

The deputy minister noted that misguided beliefs should not be used to cover up the real motive behind the killing of the researchers which until yesterday remained a mystery.

Reports from Dodoma had it that the attack on the trio who were taking soil samples from various villages in Chamwino District came under attack following a false alarm by a woman that they were blood collectors who later reported the strangers to a church leader who seemingly mobilised people against the researchers.

Officials of the institution who went to Dodoma to collect the bodies confided to The Citizen that recent utterances by a local politician there that they should ‘deal hard’ and have no mercy with any stranger not familiar with them to the area could be one of the reasons for the deadly attack by a mob which did not want to listen pleas to spare them.

Mr Ole Nasha, who is also an MP for Ngorongoro, said there were indications that the reasons behind the deadly attacks on the agricultural staff would be found and pleaded for calm, insisting that those found to have a role in the killings would not escape the long arm of the law.

“The government is shocked by the killing. It’s very unusual because people took the law into their hands against innocent agricultural staff who were not even armed,” he said warning that mob justice was against the laws of the country and that any suspects should be handed over to the relevant authorities.

He said there were no plans to provide police protection to agricultural field researchers following the Chamwino killings but he stressed should they suspect their lives were in danger they should not hesitate to report to the authorities.

Final prayers for the 43-year-old Lumanga took place at Olasiti Catholic Church, the venue of the May 5, 2013 ‘yet to be explained’ bombing in which three members of the church were killed and several others injured. There was a significant presence of the police and other security organs.

Speaking during the sermon, Arusha district commissioner Gabriel Daqqaro warned against mob justice, saying authorities in the district would not tolerate people behind it. He also played down the existence of people collecting others’ blood for medical use elsewhere without the consent of the donors.

He wondered why the villagers who could have suspected the researchers of wrong doing could not listen to pleas by the local leaders and a councillor that they had all the documents to undertake their field studies in the area and yet they were not armed.

“They did not bother to look at their IDs, they saw they were in a government vehicle. Yet they were not armed,” remarked visibly angered DC, noting that mob justice has no room in present-day Tanzania for whatever reason.

Mr Daqqaro implored on Tanzanians to report people they suspected of any wrong doing to the police whose service has now been extended to the ward level throughout the country.

The burial at Burka estate drew agricultural scientists from several research institutions within the country including the Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (TaCRI) in Moshi, Tropical Pesticides Research Institute (TPRI), Tengeru Horticultural Training Institute both in Arusha, sister agricultural research institutes in Morogoro, Tanga and Dodoma regions and the ministry headquarters.

The other deceased Faraji Mafuru and Nicas Magazine were buried in Bunda and Kilombero districts respectively.

Speaking on the sidelines of the burial, Arusha regional secretariat senior agricultural officer Anascola Sannde said she was part of a research team in the same area within Chamwino District in October last year but did not see any sign that the villagers would turn violent against researchers or strangers to the area.