New project seeks to promote learning through films

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Academicians and the general public have been called upon to adopt and use films as a source and tool of communication and learning within the community.

Speaking on Saturday at the launch of the project: ‘Lets Talk Film (Tuzungumze Filamu)’ facilitated by the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung East African Regional Office organization, the coordinator of the project, Mr Sabatho Nyamsenda, said films offer a vital alternative to classroom setting in the learning process.

“Often we are of the view that the learning process entirely involves the classroom setting, but that should not be the case as films and different other art forms could be used in facilitating the transmission of knowledge,” he said.

Emphasizing on the assertion Mr John Kitime, a renowned musician and stakeholder of the art industry, said the rate of effectively conveying a particular message through films and other art forms is massively high.

He said films and other art forms were also effective in shaping the respective communities.

On a negative note however, gender based activist, Ms Ms Christina Mfanga, a said it was unfortunate that the film industry was objectifying women.