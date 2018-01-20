New report pins Ugandan govt on brutality, killings

Kampala. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a scathing report castigating police and other security agencies for brutality against the population and violently dispersing opposition gatherings with impunity.

The US-based human rights organisation condemned the continued violation of people’s freedom of association, expression, and assembly.

In its annual world report, HRW also accused government of turning a blind eye to illegal detentions, torture, and extra judicial killings and refusing to prosecute the perpetrators.

The 2017 report released yesterday named police as the leading state agency in violation of human rights and extrajudicial killings of civilians.

“Police killed at least two people in Rukungiri and one in Amolatar while using excessive force to disperse what they deemed “illegal rallies.” And yet in October, police charged opposition leader Kizza Besigye and two colleagues with murder, assault, inciting violence, and unlawful assembly for the deaths of protestors in Rukungiri,” the report states.

Blocking demos