New yellow fever cards out

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnmakwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has introduced new yellow fever certificates which are to be used by people who have been vaccinated against the tropical disease.

This will pave the way for a more sophisticated version that would prevent forgery, according to the minister for Health, Community, Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Speaking at the launch of the certificates yesterday, Ms Mwalimu directed government officials to issue the certificates only to people who have been vaccinated.

She warned that the government would not hesitate to take stern measures against people who would, in one way or another, engage in selling the cards to people who have not been vaccinated.

“Yellow fever certificates should be given to people who have been vaccinated against the disease and not otherwise,” said the minister.

Referring to a story published by The Citizen five months ago that the yellow fever cards were on sale on the streets in Dar es Salaam, she said the new cards have advanced security features that were lacking in the old ones

“People should refrain from buying the cards. They should, instead, get vaccinated so as to legally get them,” she stressed.

According to the The Citizen’s story, shortage of the yellow fever vaccines in public hospitals in Tanzania, prompted the racketeers to cash in on the crisis.

“I did read a story published by The Citizen in June about the tendency by some people to sell the yellow fever cards to people who were not even vaccinated against the disease,” Ms Mwalimu said.

“Be assured that the improved yellow fever cards consist of serial number and batch number. Nobody can, therefore, forge them,” she said.

According to data availed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the worst yellow fever outbreak in decades killed 377 people in Angola.